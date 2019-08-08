Chase gives some credit card holders a surprise gift: debt forgiveness

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank has decided to forgive the outstanding debt of its credit card holders. That includes the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and the Marriott Rewards Premier Visa branded cards.

For some Canadian credit card holders, dreams do come true.

The U.S. bank decided to exit the Canadian credit card market last year. The affected accounts were closed by March 2018. Now, to complete the departure, the bank is also wiping out any outstanding balances.

It is not clear how much total debt Chase is forgiving.

"I haven't seen this happen before," said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.

The company may have decided that just forgiving the debt was an easier, cleaner and faster way to be done with the cards, rather than selling the debts to a third party, he said.

Still, if you're one of the credit card holders affected, you should take some deliberate steps.