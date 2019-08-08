Cramer: These two digital health stocks you can buy at a massive discount

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
Jim Cramer says investors should turn their attention to new stocks that are trading at a big discount versus where they were several weeks ago.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."Technologyread more
Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...Retailread more
With the major averages roaring back Thursday on better-than-expected trade data out of China, investors should gradually begin buying quality stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.
"China appears to be behaving itself," Cramer said on "Mad Money. " "It's time to go shopping for high quality stocks while you can still get them at a bit of a discount versus where they were trading a week ago."
Health-tech firms Livongo Health and Health Catalyst are two companies Cramer expects to be winners.
"Both IPOs spiked right out of the gate, but once the market got hammered they came right back down. In other words, you're getting a second bite at the apple," Cramer said.
Cramer highlighted the companies:
Livongo Health, which uses smart devices to help people with chronic illnesses manage their conditions, saw its total client enrollment surge to 140% in the most recent quarter, Cramer said. That translated into 157% revenue growth in the latest quarter, up from 122% last year.
The company spiked from $28 per share to about $40 per when it went public in late July. However, it peaked at $45.68 a week ago thanks in part to the recent market sell off.
"Even here, the stock isn't cheap, selling for 9 times next year's sales estimates, but given that it's growing at a 100% plus clip, I think that's a justifiable valuation," Cramer said.
Health Catalyst, a cloud-based analytics software company that serves health-care providers, has "fabulous financials," Cramer said. The company racked up 54% revenue growth last year, which accelerated to 70% in the first quarter of this year.
The company priced its IPO at at $26 and then opened up on the stock market in late July at $37.50 a share. The following week, Health Catalyst surged to just under $46 but then got hammered during the recent sell off.
"At these levels, the valuation is practically sane. Health Catalyst trades at less than six times next year's sales, using my back of the envelope calculations. That's pretty reasonable for a company with 50% plus revenue growth," he said.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com