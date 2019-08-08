Cramer: These two digital health stocks you can buy at a massive discount

With the major averages roaring back Thursday on better-than-expected trade data out of China, investors should gradually begin buying quality stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"China appears to be behaving itself," Cramer said on "Mad Money. " "It's time to go shopping for high quality stocks while you can still get them at a bit of a discount versus where they were trading a week ago."

Health-tech firms Livongo Health and Health Catalyst are two companies Cramer expects to be winners.

"Both IPOs spiked right out of the gate, but once the market got hammered they came right back down. In other words, you're getting a second bite at the apple," Cramer said.

Cramer highlighted the companies: