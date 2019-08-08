European stocks to outperform the US for the rest of 2019, strategist says

Stock prices in Europe are more likely to rise than in the United States over the remainder of 2019, a strategist told CNBC Thursday.

Both European and U.S. equities have experienced a sell-off in recent days on the back of growing tensions between the United States and China. The ongoing trade war is weighing on global growth and some traders don't expect any sudden uptick in economic activity.

"We think that equities around the world will fall during the rest of this year. This is tied to our view that global economic growth will slow further, and earnings will disappoint as a result," Hubert de Barochez, markets economist at research consultancy Capital Economics said via email.

Slower economic activity translates into less consumer power and a more difficult environment for some companies to navigate.

"We expect that to be particularly the case in the U.S.," Barochez said, adding that "in the euro zone, given that a lot of bad news seems to be already priced in, we think that equities there will hold up better."