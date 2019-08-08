Facebook confirms news tab will launch this fall

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Technologyread more

Kraft Heinz's latest tumble begs question what is value of its...

"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...

Food & Beverageread more

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Autosread more

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Yelp, and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.

Market Insiderread more

Uber's Q2 losses bigger than total 2018 losses for all but three...

General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.

Technologyread more

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe sues Justice Department...

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...

Politicsread more

Broadcom acquires Symantec's enterprise business for $10.7...

Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.

Technologyread more

Cramer: These two digital health stocks you can buy at a massive...

Jim Cramer says investors should turn their attention to new stocks that are trading at a big discount versus where they were several weeks ago.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Why one of Google's biggest spenders is redirecting money to TV...

When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."

Technologyread more

Barneys' bankruptcy sheds a light on the New York real estate...

Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...

Retailread more

Facebook confirms news tab will launch this fall

Facebook on Thursday confirmed that it is working on a news tab feature to deliver topical stories to users that will launch this fall.

Technologyread more
Tech

Facebook confirms news tab will launch this fall

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Facebook on Thursday confirmed that it is working on a news tab feature to deliver topical stories to users that will launch this fall.
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had mentioned news tab as an idea in a video he posted to the social network in April. 
  • The company is reportedly in discussions to pay news outlets as much as $3 million annually to license stories. 
Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg leaves after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 10, 2019.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Facebook on Thursday confirmed it is working on a news tab to deliver "trustworthy news" to the social network's users that will launch this fall. The tab would give news high prominence on Facebook, alongside core features like the News Feed (which includes updates from friends), Messenger and Watch (for videos).

The company confirmed the feature is in the works after the Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Facebook had approached numerous news outlets like The Washington Post and Bloomberg about paying them as much as $3 million annually to license their news articles.

"No details to share on the WSJ report, but I can confirm we're working on a news tab to launch this fall," a Facebook spokeswoman told CNBC.

The idea of a news tab was first floated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April in a video he posted on his Facebook profile in which he discusses the topic of journalism with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. 

"It's important to me that we help people get trustworthy news and find solutions that help journalists around the world do their important work," Zuckerberg wrote alongside the video.

Read the full article on the Wall Street Journal.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.