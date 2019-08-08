Facebook is testing a way for you to subscribe to streaming video services, but it's missing the most popular options

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps 300 points as bond yields rebound, Disney and tech...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

Kraft Heinz stock craters to all-time low after release of...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost $5 billion this year on...

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.

Carl Icahn calls Occidental's deal for Anadarko one of the worst...

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn spoke on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Thursday.

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but the investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

Adidas CEO: Currency war would have 'significant' impact on shoes...

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said the prospect of China weakening its currency could have a "significant impact" on the firm's earnings since 25% of its business is based in...

These start-ups are trying to predict how climate change will...

Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel: Trump needs a trade deal with China to...

"I think that's his only reelection strategy that will work for him" to sure up the economy and stock market, says Siegel.

Trump rips strong dollar: The Fed has 'called it wrong at every...

President Trump makes his support of a weak dollar official, saying he is disappointed in the strong currency and is blaming the Federal Reserve.

Twitter locks McConnell's campaign account for tweet violating...

Twitter locked Mitch McConnell's campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, for posting a video of a profanity-laden protest outside of McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Facebook is testing a way for you to subscribe to streaming video...

Facebook is testing sales of video-on-demand subscriptions for users in the U.S.

Beyond Meat's stock briefly falls below secondary offering price

Shares of Beyond Meat fell Thursday, briefly pushing its stock price below its secondary offering price.

Facebook is testing a way for you to subscribe to streaming video services, but it's missing the most popular options

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Facebook is testing sales of video-on-demand subscriptions for users in the U.S. 
  • BritBox (BBC and ITV's service for British television series), CollegeHumor's Dropout, MotorTrend OnDemand and Tastemade Plus are part of the test.
  • Facebook said users will be able to join "Watch Parties" to communicate with other users as they watch. 
TOPSHOT - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote introducing new Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram privacy features at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on April 30, 2019. - Got a crush on another Facebook user? The social network will help you connect, as part of a revamp unveiled Tuesday that aims to foster real-world relationships and make the platform a more intimate place for small groups of friends.
AMY OSBORNE | AFP | Getty Images

Facebook is trying its hand at selling video subscriptions.

A company spokeswoman said Thursday the company is testing video subscriptions, starting with BritBox (BBC and ITV's service for British television series), CollegeHumor's Dropout, MotorTrend OnDemand and Tastemade Plus. The videos can be viewed in Facebook's Watch ecosystem, its video service. Subscription content will also appear in users' News Feeds, Facebook said. 

Facebook is expected to take a cut of the subscriptions it generates for video partners, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Facebook said prices will align with the market prices for each partner; $4.99 for Dropout, $6.99 for BritBox, $2.99 for TasteMade Plus and $4.99 for MotorTrend on Demand. 

"We're excited to bring more of people's favorite shows and videos to Facebook, where subscribers can enjoy the content together with other fans," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "We'll be listening to feedback from our community."

The new subscriptions will deign to combine the social aspects of Facebook's platform with a "traditional SVOD experience." Users will be able to start or join "Watch Parties" to chat with other fans about a certain episode. Users will see prompts to sign up for free trials in clips or trailers on Watch, posts on Facebook Pages or on the News Feed, and will be able to complete transactions within the Facebook app. 

The test will run for users in the U.S. and will begin in the next few weeks.

But Facebook is noticeably missing the most popular streaming services like HBO, Hulu and Netflix that are offered by other streaming platforms run by Apple, Roku and Amazon.

Facebook said in June that Watch had reached more than 720 million visitors monthly, with 140 million spending at least one minute on the service per day. In comparison, Google-owned YouTube says more than 1.9 billion logged-in users watch video there every month.

