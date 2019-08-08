A fun new Google Maps feature shows walking directions on top of real-world images

Skip Navigation
Stocks rally, pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Analysts' big trade war worry: 'It can all change with a tweet'

Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.

Carl Icahn is not sure rate cuts can fix problems facing the...

Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn is doubtful rate cuts can simply solve the problems facing the economy.

Kraft Heinz stock craters to all-time low after release of...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."

Buffett's Berkshire has lost $5 billion this year on Kraft...

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.

Carl Icahn calls Occidental's deal for Anadarko one of the worst...

Activist investor Carl Icahn takes aim at Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub for a 41% decline in the company's value.

Trump and the GOP raise at least $10 million from Hamptons...

The Trump Victory Committee raised the hefty sum with high ticket prices for fundraisers at the homes of real estate executive Joe Farrell and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen...

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

AMD shares surge 14% after Google and Twitter say they're using...

AMD launched its new data center chip for high-performance computing on Wednesday, and customers include Google and Twitter.

More than 300 released after ICE arrests nearly 700 in...

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the raids could be the largest such operation thus far in any single state.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMD, Kraft Heinz, Disney,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Tech

A fun new Google Maps feature shows walking directions on top of real-world images

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Google Maps has a new AR feature rolling out to iPhones and Android phones this week.
  • It overlays digital directions on top of the real world, making it virtually impossible to get lost.
  • I first tested this in March. Here's how it works.
Google Maps AR directions.
Google

Google on Thursday announced that it's rolling out a beta version of its Google Maps AR directions feature for Android and iPhones.

Google Maps AR, which stands for augmented reality, places digital directions on top of the real world to show you where to walk. If you want to head to the bakery, you stop and look at your phone, which will have big arrows showing you exactly where to go. It can recognize buildings and other points of interest, so it's even harder to get lost than if you're simply looking at a flat map.

This was first tested with a small batch of Google Maps users back in March, when I gave it a try on my iPhone. It worked really well then, and now people with iPhones that support ARKit (iPhone 6s and newer) and ARCore Android phones (most high-end models released in recent years) will see the feature beginning this week.

To try for yourself, just check for a Google Maps update on your iPhone or Android phone. If it supports AR, you should have it by the end of the week.

Here's what my experience was like:

I searched for a local bakery. Then I chose walking directions.

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Next, I tapped the new "Start AR" button that's in Google Maps.

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

I lifted my phone up. It recognized exactly where I was and pointed me in the right direction with huge arrows.

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

I started walking. Here it shows where the bakery is — right ahead!

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

I kept walking and decided to go the wrong way on purpose. Google noticed and redirected me.

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

When I made it, Google told me I had arrived.

Using the AR feature in Google Maps
Todd Haselton | CNBC

VIDEO3:5403:54
Hands on with Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 lineup
Tech

