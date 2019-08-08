A fun new Google Maps feature shows walking directions on top of real-world images

Google on Thursday announced that it's rolling out a beta version of its Google Maps AR directions feature for Android and iPhones.

Google Maps AR, which stands for augmented reality, places digital directions on top of the real world to show you where to walk. If you want to head to the bakery, you stop and look at your phone, which will have big arrows showing you exactly where to go. It can recognize buildings and other points of interest, so it's even harder to get lost than if you're simply looking at a flat map.

This was first tested with a small batch of Google Maps users back in March, when I gave it a try on my iPhone. It worked really well then, and now people with iPhones that support ARKit (iPhone 6s and newer) and ARCore Android phones (most high-end models released in recent years) will see the feature beginning this week.

To try for yourself, just check for a Google Maps update on your iPhone or Android phone. If it supports AR, you should have it by the end of the week.

Here's what my experience was like: