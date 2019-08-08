JP Morgan's top stock market analysts say hold on tight and buy this market dip

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

For investors fearful of more trade-war bombshells, the worst is over and it's go time, according to J.P. Morgan.

That's the joint view of Marko Kolanovic, the bank's quant guru who's been dissecting the market's every twist and turn, and Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, J.P. Morgan's chief U.S. equity strategist who takes a fundamental approach. The two are encouraging investors to seize the buying opportunity after the trade-war induced sell-off.

"We do think that after a short period of stabilization, markets will likely regain previous highs, and hence we see this sell-off as a medium-term buying opportunity," Kolanovic and Lakos-Bujas said in a note to clients Thursday afternoon.