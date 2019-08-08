CEO of animal health firm PetIQ says Walmart, retail partnerships help 'pet-parents' save money

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
Jim Cramer says investors should turn their attention to new stocks that are trading at a big discount versus where they were several weeks ago.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."Technologyread more
Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...Retailread more
PetIQ Chairman and CEO Cord Christensen said Thursday that the animal wellness company's partnership with retailers, including Walmart, is helping pet owners save money and improve care.
"We're really doing business with everyone," Christensen said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money. "
"Our partnerships with retailers has allowed us to access a population of pets and bring our mission forward of being advocates for those pet-parents," he added. "The market has been extremely receptive."
PetIQ, the rapidly growing provider of veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, reported Wednesday evening quarterly earnings that easily beat Wall Street's exceptions.
The company posted earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $220 million, up nearly 30% year over year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of$193 million.
Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and Target are among the retailers that sell the Idaho-based company's products. Christensen said the company's strategic partnership with Chewy helped drive its financial results this quarter.
"They want to see pets get better health care," Christensen said. "It's been a huge benefit to our company."
