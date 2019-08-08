CEO of animal health firm PetIQ says Walmart, retail partnerships help 'pet-parents' save money

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Technologyread more

Kraft Heinz's latest tumble begs question what is value of its...

"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...

Food & Beverageread more

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Autosread more

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Yelp, and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.

Market Insiderread more

Uber's Q2 losses bigger than total 2018 losses for all but three...

General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.

Technologyread more

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe sues Justice Department...

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...

Politicsread more

Broadcom acquires Symantec's enterprise business for $10.7...

Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.

Technologyread more

Cramer: These two digital health stocks you can buy at a massive...

Jim Cramer says investors should turn their attention to new stocks that are trading at a big discount versus where they were several weeks ago.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Why one of Google's biggest spenders is redirecting money to TV...

When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."

Technologyread more

Barneys' bankruptcy sheds a light on the New York real estate...

Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue...

Retailread more

Facebook confirms news tab will launch this fall

Facebook on Thursday confirmed that it is working on a news tab feature to deliver topical stories to users that will launch this fall.

Technologyread more

Mad Money

CEO of animal health firm PetIQ says Walmart, retail partnerships help 'pet-parents' save money

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • PetIQ CEO Cord Christensen says the animal wellness company's partnership with retailers, including Walmart, is helping pet owners save money and improve care.
  • "Our partnerships with retailers has allowed us to access a population of pets and bring our mission forward of being advocates for those pet-parents," he says.
VIDEO1:0201:02
PetIQ CEO Cord Christensen explains strategic partnership with Chewy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

PetIQ Chairman and CEO Cord Christensen said Thursday that the animal wellness company's partnership with retailers, including Walmart, is helping pet owners save money and improve care.

"We're really doing business with everyone," Christensen said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money. "

"Our partnerships with retailers has allowed us to access a population of pets and bring our mission forward of being advocates for those pet-parents," he added. "The market has been extremely receptive."

PetIQ, the rapidly growing provider of veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, reported Wednesday evening quarterly earnings that easily beat Wall Street's exceptions.

The company posted earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $220 million, up nearly 30% year over year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of$193 million.

Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and Target are among the retailers that sell the Idaho-based company's products. Christensen said the company's strategic partnership with Chewy helped drive its financial results this quarter.

"They want to see pets get better health care," Christensen said. "It's been a huge benefit to our company."

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

VIDEO7:4007:40
PetIQ CEO talks strategic partnership with Chewy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer