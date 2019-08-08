CEO of animal health firm PetIQ says Walmart, retail partnerships help 'pet-parents' save money

PetIQ Chairman and CEO Cord Christensen said Thursday that the animal wellness company's partnership with retailers, including Walmart, is helping pet owners save money and improve care.

"We're really doing business with everyone," Christensen said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money. "

"Our partnerships with retailers has allowed us to access a population of pets and bring our mission forward of being advocates for those pet-parents," he added. "The market has been extremely receptive."

PetIQ, the rapidly growing provider of veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, reported Wednesday evening quarterly earnings that easily beat Wall Street's exceptions.

The company posted earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $220 million, up nearly 30% year over year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of$193 million.

Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and Target are among the retailers that sell the Idaho-based company's products. Christensen said the company's strategic partnership with Chewy helped drive its financial results this quarter.

"They want to see pets get better health care," Christensen said. "It's been a huge benefit to our company."