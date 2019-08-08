The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from flashing a recession signal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rally, pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

US Marketsread more

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Marketsread more

Analysts' big trade war worry: 'It can all change with a tweet'

Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.

Traderead more

Carl Icahn is not sure rate cuts can fix problems facing the...

Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn is doubtful rate cuts can simply solve the problems facing the economy.

Marketsread more

Kraft Heinz stock craters to all-time low after release of...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."

Food & Beverageread more

Buffett's Berkshire has lost $5 billion this year on Kraft...

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.

Marketsread more

Carl Icahn calls Occidental's deal for Anadarko one of the worst...

Activist investor Carl Icahn takes aim at Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub for a 41% decline in the company's value.

Marketsread more

Trump and the GOP raise at least $10 million from Hamptons...

The Trump Victory Committee raised the hefty sum with high ticket prices for fundraisers at the homes of real estate executive Joe Farrell and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen...

2020 Electionsread more

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

Marketsread more

AMD shares surge 14% after Google and Twitter say they're using...

AMD launched its new data center chip for high-performance computing on Wednesday, and customers include Google and Twitter.

Technologyread more

More than 300 released after ICE arrests nearly 700 in...

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the raids could be the largest such operation thus far in any single state.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMD, Kraft Heinz, Disney,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more
Markets

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from flashing a recession signal

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • The Treasury yield curve — the obscure plot of U.S. interest rates based on maturity dates — is sloping even more downward, threatening to send 10-year rates below 2-year rates.
  • An inversion of the 2- and 10-year yields has preceded every recession over the past 40 years.
  • While any inversion doesn't guarantee a recession, "it's a harbinger of elevated recession risks," Bank of America's Mark Cabana tells CNBC.

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt as a safe haven has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

The Treasury yield curve — the obscure plot of U.S. interest rates based on maturity dates — is sloping even more downward and threatening to send 10-year rates below 2-year rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note — an important rate banks use when setting mortgage rates and other lending — is in free fall, plunging more than 40 basis points over the last month.

But the 2-year rate, more sensitive to changes in Federal Reserve policy, hasn't fallen as much and has been kept in check after the central bank suggested it may not cut rates as fast as some had hoped.

That has narrowed the relative return long-term investors enjoy for lending to the U.S. government over the long term. In fact, loaning to Uncle Sam for 10 years only earns a long-term bond investor 1.76%, just 13 basis points — or 0.13 percentage points — above the expected return on the much-shorter 2-year Treasury note, currently trading at 1.63%.

To be sure, portions of the yield curve have been inverted for months, with the rate on the 3-month Treasury bill first rising above that of the 10-year note in March. Any such inversion tends to signal lower growth and inflation, as well as bad credit in the near-term.

But despite the early signal, many fixed-income investors opted to wait for an inversion of the 2-year and 10-year note yields, seen by many as the more meaningful indicator. Investors often give the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year special attention because inversions of that part of the curve have preceded every recession over the past 40 years.

Historical inversions of the 10-2 spread, recessions in gray

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

While abstract and largely ignored during times of economic health, the yield curve is normally represented by an upward-sloping line, illustrating the increasing amount the U.S. government doles out to bondholders in tandem with how long they're willing to loan Washington cash. However, its usual upward shape can flatten or invert when investors think economic growth is likely to fall.

And while an economic downturn wasn't as obvious in late 2018, investors now appear more certain that U.S. growth could be set for a slump following two critical policy errors, according to Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short-rate strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The combination of an intensifying U.S.-China trade war and a less-sympathetic Fed are convincing investors that a downturn is more likely, boosting demand for long-term bonds.

"On trade, obviously the escalation isn't good for global growth, and the longer it persists, the worse it is for the global economic backdrop," Cabana told CNBC. "The Fed isn't getting ahead of this enough. They characterized their rate cut as a 'midcycle adjustment' ... that clearly isn't what the market feels is necessary."

To be sure, while every recession in the modern era has been foretold by an inversion, there have been a few "false alarms" along the way.

"It doesn't mean you will have a recession. It does not bring about recession," Cabana said. "But it clearly shows there's more demand on the long end. It's a harbinger of elevated recession risks."