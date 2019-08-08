There's a new Apple analyst and he doesn't love the stock: 'No recovery in the iPhone business'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Traders are still more confident than during recent pullbacks.Marketsread more
Barclays initiated coverage of Apple with an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.Investingread more
Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.Rising Risksread more
Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...Trading Nationread more
Dow set to get a bump; bond yields stabilize; China sets currency weaker; US trade deficit with China widens; and Goldman downgrades CaterpillarMarketsread more
Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar and said it saw production cuts in the North America and China construction equipment markets due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade.Marketsread more
American Airlines announced a slew of new international routes, including its first service to Africa with service to Morocco, where it has a new partnership with an airline...Airlinesread more
Barclays declared "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the sector reporting sales declines for the second quarter.Marketsread more
A veteran tech analyst just weighed in on Apple and he said don't buy.
Barclays hired Tim Long as its new IT hardware and communications managing director and while initiating coverage of the whole IT hardware and communications equipment sector, Long gave tech giant Apple an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.
"For AAPL, we see no recovery in the iPhone business and expect growth to slow in the service business," said Long in his first note on the stock to clients on Thursday.
Apple is generally a well-liked stock on Wall Street. Of the company's 41 ratings on the Street, only 4 of them are sell, according to FactSet. Apple has 16 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings. But Long said Apple is losing share in its core market and the company is at near-high valuations.
Long said Apple's business is diversified, "with different competitors across categories." However, Long said valuations have recently reached 10-year highs.
"Share buybacks help but won't be there forever." he said.
Shares of Apple were 0.4% higher in premarket trading on Thursday.
The company's stock is up more than 26% since the start of the year, but has taken a hit recently because of concerns about iPhone growth in China amid the trade war.
— with reporting from Michael Bloom