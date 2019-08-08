This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says strategist predicting 'Lehman-like' drop

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 05, 2019 in New York City. T

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, extending the rebound from its worst day of 2019, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic about the comeback, Nomura warns.

The rebound, supported by dip buying and technical positioning by speculative traders, is bound to be a short-lived one as market sentiment continues to deteriorate, according to Nomura macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada. He garnered much attention this week for his call for a "Lehman-like" sell-off as soon as late August.

"We see the rebound in US stocks as a mere technical rally that looks like no more than a bump in the road on the way down," Takada said in a note on Thursday. "We think the market is likely to resist further downside thanks to a combination of bargain hunting by fundamentals-oriented investors and contrarian buying by ultra-short-term traders through perhaps 15 August."