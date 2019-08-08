Trump tweets White House staff is continuing to review the 'possibility of commuting' Rod Blagojevich's sentence

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Investors are keeping a close watch on China's inflation rate for the month of July, due to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.Autosread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...Food & Beverageread more
Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.Market Insiderread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire, alleging the...Politicsread more
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that his staff continues to review the possibility of commuting the remainder of former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence.
"Rod Blagojevich, the former Governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has served 7 years. Many people have asked that I study the possibility of commuting his sentence in that it was a very severe one. White House staff is continuing the review of this matter."
This was not the first time the President has floated the offer. He mentioned it out of the blue after returning from a visit to the victims and the first responders of the two deadly mass shootings over the weekend.
"We're going to be doing something very, I think -- very impactful," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.
"A man who is a Democrat, not a Republican -- who I don't know very well, but he was on 'The Apprentice' for a couple of weeks," Trump said, referring to his defunct reality television show. "His name is Rod Blagojevich. And I am thinking about commuting his sentence ... in fact, I'm very strongly considering that -- I think he was treated unbelievably unfairly."
Blagojevich was found guilty of trying to benefit from the process of selecting a replacement for the Illinois Senate seat that Barack Obama vacated after he was elected president in 2008. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
The disgraced former governor, now 62, is currently set to remain in prison until at least May 2024.
The New York Times, citing people with knowledge of the commutation talks, reported that Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, had suggested Blagojevich be pardoned, "saying that it would appeal to Democrats."
However, the offer has received backlash from Trump's own party members, including the entire House Republican delegation from Illinois, which came out against a commutation for Blagojevich on Thursday afternoon.
Blagojevich "has a clear and documented record of egregious corruption," they said in a joint statement. Commuting his sentence "sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials."