Your first trade for Thursday, August 8

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kraft Heinz is cratering: Stock hits all-time low after finally...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...

Food & Beverageread more

S&P 500 rallies 1%, Dow jumps more than 150 points as bond yields...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

US Marketsread more

These start-ups are trying to predict how climate change will...

Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.

Rising Risksread more

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but the investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

Marketsread more

Twitter locks McConnell's campaign account for tweet violating...

Twitter locked Mitch McConnell's campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, for posting a video of a profanity-laden protest outside of McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky.

2020 Electionsread more

Roku is a 'runaway train,' analyst says, stock soars after...

Roku reported second quarter results that surpassed analysts expectations and showed strong growth in advertising on the platform.

Technologyread more

These high-yield stocks could overcome the sell-off to reach...

With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...

Trading Nationread more

Cramer: Consumers are keeping US bond yields from going negative

"If we were two-thirds industrial and one-third consumer, then we would have negative yields," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

US Economyread more

Scaramucci: CEOs holding back spending because China tariffs too...

Corporate leaders want more clarity from President Trump on the long-term plan to deal with China, says ex-White House aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Politicsread more

Vegetarians are torn over trying Burger King's plant-based...

Burger King's Impossible Whopper launches nationwide Thursday.

Restaurantsread more

Withdrawal of US troops in Syria strengthened ISIS resurgence,...

Syrian forces backed by the United States are struggling to contain ISIS following President Donald Trump's partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, a Defense...

Politicsread more

After mocking Apple, Samsung removes the headphone jack from its...

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack, even though Samsung used to make fun of Apple for removing it and requiring dongles.

Technologyread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, August 8

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1401:14
Final Trades: DIS, BABA, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of GE puts.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alibaba.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Disney.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Citigroup

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ACB, ALLY, AMD, CONE, DIS, DISCA, DOCU, ETRN, EWZ, FCX, FHN, FOE, GDX, GLD, KWEB, LEN, MDT, ORCL, PAAS, QEP, SIRI, SLV, T, TSLA. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KR, KO, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Pete owns GE puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO