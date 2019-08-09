Airlines hurt by the 737 Max grounding are scrambling to find replacement jets

Nolinor Aviation in Mirabel, Quebec is a company in demand. Actually, its planes, pilots and maintenance teams are the hot commodity.

With 10 Boeing 737-200 planes, Nolinor is leasing jets to airlines that are scrambling to cover routes and schedules hit hard by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max.

"We have a lot of requests from many airlines that don't have enough capacity to do their charter flights on the weekends or their regular schedules," said Marco Prud'Homme, vice president of Nolinor Aviation.

In June, Nolinor and its pilots started flying daily for Sunwing, a low-cost carrier out of Toronto with four grounded Boeing 737 Max planes. For Sunwing, Nolinor's jets help cover flights that would otherwise be canceled.

"It's the first time that we ever saw such demand around Canada or around our part of the country, that's for sure," said Prud'Homme.

The 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March after two crashes killed a total of 346 people. It is unclear when the planes will be flying again.

For airlines that planned to fly the Max, it has become a scramble to find replacement jets. Some carriers like United are filling that void by purchasing used 737s, which will start flying later this year. Meanwhile, Air Canada has hired Qatar Air to fly some of its routes between Canada and Europe.