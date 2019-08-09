China charters first US crude cargo since newest Trump tariff threat

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Marketsread more

Dow turns positive, erases 280-point drop as Wall Street ends...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO reveals they considered buying Caviar before rival...

Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.

Technologyread more

Millennials drive mortgage refinance boom, and lenders are...

Mortgage interest rates have been falling since May, especially sharply this month, so borrowers, especially millennials, are rushing to refinance. Refinance applications were...

Real Estateread more

Worries over trade could mean more volatility in week ahead

After a whipsawing week, stocks could keep trading with volatile swings as markets assess any new information on trade and the economy.

Market Insiderread more

Mitch McConnell campaign Twitter account unlocked but violent...

Conservative groups threatened to pull ads from Twitter after it locked the Team Mitch account for posting a video threatening violence against him.

2020 Electionsread more

House Democrats ask ATF which gun dealers sell most firearms tied...

The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee asked the Trump administration on Friday to name the top five gun dealers in the country responsible for selling firearms tied to...

Politicsread more

Trump slams Biden for saying 'poor kids' are 'as talented as...

A Biden campaign aide says Trump "is desperate to change the subject from his atrocious record of using racism to divide this country."

Politicsread more

Walmart is taking displays of violent video games out of stores...

Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.

Retailread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Micron, News Corp.,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Power failures hit London and other parts of UK — train service...

Power cuts are affecting a large area of London and the South East, the UK Power Networks said. Train service is also disrupted.

Europe Newsread more
Energy

China charters first US crude cargo since newest Trump tariff threat

Key Points
  • Chinese oil trader Unipec chartered a supertanker to ship U.S. crude to China in September, trading sources said, the first such cargo since U.S. President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese import. 
  • Unipec, the trading arm of state refiner Sinopec , has fixed the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Anne to load U.S. crude in mid-September, according to a shipbroker and Refinitiv Eikon data.
  • China is set to receive nearly 11 million U.S. barrels in August, the highest since June 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data. Another 4.1 million barrels are currently set to arrive in September.
A man working in a filling station of Sinopec, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, in Shanghai.
Johannes EIsele | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese oil trader Unipec chartered a supertanker to ship U.S. crude to China in September, trading sources said, the first such cargo since U.S. President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese import, ending a monthlong trade truce.

Unipec, the trading arm of state refiner Sinopec , has fixed the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Anne to load U.S. crude in mid-September, according to a shipbroker and Refinitiv Eikon data. VLCCs are capable of transporting about 2 million barrels of crude.

Unipec has three other vessels, the New Caesar, the KHK Empress and the New Melody, either loading or set to depart the United States this month, the data showed.

China is set to receive nearly 11 million U.S. barrels in August, the highest since June 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data. Another 4.1 million barrels are currently set to arrive in September.

Tankers loading in August and September are estimated to arrive by October and November, market sources said.

China was the third biggest buyer of U.S. crude in June, a period of relative calm during the prolonged trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Since then, Trump has announced new tariffs. While China has imposed levies of its own on most imports from the United States, it has thus far not elected to do so with crude oil. China's purchases of U.S. crude have dropped sharply from record levels last year.

U.S. crude's discount to Brent narrowed to the smallest since July 2018 on Friday, falling to as little as $4.25 a barrel. That makes U.S. crude less attractive to foreign buyers, U.S. crude sellers and traders said.

"At this WTI/Brent level no one should be buying U.S. crude if they have a choice," one trade source said.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, Trump said, adding he's not ready for a trade deal with China.
  • "We are not going to do business with Huawei. ... And I really made the decision. It's much simpler not doing any business with Huawei. ... That doesn't mean we won't agree to something if and when we make a trade deal," Trump said.
  • The move on Huawei came after China halted buying American agricultural products in retaliation for Trump's surprise tariffs threat last week.