German plans to spend more shouldn't be seen as major U-turn in policy

The German government is reportedly looking at ways to increase its spending, but analysts are not expecting a fundamental change in a country where a balanced budget has become somewhat of a tradition.

Berlin is considering financing part of its climate protection program with new debt, Reuters reported on Thursday, as part of its policy to help Germany meet its reduction goals for greenhouse gas emissions. This comes as the German government's borrowing costs have hit new lows and some experts predict a recession is on the horizon.

"It is an interesting issue and shows that something is moving. However, in a very German way: very slowly," Carsten Breszki, chief economist at ING Germany, told CNBC via email about the government's plans.

"Reactions from several parties and politicians showed that this debate on letting go of fiscal surpluses and using negative interest rates to actually invest in the future has only just started and is far from being solved," he added.

A balanced budget — one where revenues match or outweigh expenditure — and price stability is a key part of the German psyche who have the memory of hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic in the 1930s.