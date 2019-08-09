Instead of free tuition, Democrats should ask colleges to lower their prices

Intellistudies | Getty Images

This just in: College is really expensive, and the costs of higher education are only going higher. A new analysis of College Board data by 24/7 Wall Street shows that a four-year education at a private college in the United States costs more than 10 times what it did in 1971, and costs at four-year state institutions are more than 14 times what they were 48 years ago. Even after adjusting for inflation, those costs are still about two and half times greater overall for both public and private colleges. So no one can blame the Democratic presidential candidates for trying to make a big campaign issue out it. Many of them, led by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are pitching plans that include relieving tuition costs for families, making state college tuition free, and even eliminating student loan debt entirely. Sanders says he'll pay for his plan with what his campaign calls a "Robin Hood" tax on Wall Street. Warren's campaign is calling for a new "ultra millionaire's tax" on people with $50 million net worth and above to pay for her plan.

No pressure on prices

There's just one problem with all of these plans: There's nothing in them that calls for a ceiling in just how much tuition the government will pay to make tuition free for students. Warren's plan does cap student loan forgiveness, offering it only to households making $250,000 per year or less. But Sanders is calling for all $1.6 trillion of America's student loan debt to be erased, period. And no plan says a thing about putting any pressure at all on the schools to keep their prices down. This is just downright odd. Because these are the same candidates who never seem shy about berating insurance companies, drug companies, and the banks over their prices and fees. We hear them spew a steady mantra of terms like "price gouging," and "corporate greed" whenever they go after those industries. So where's the tough rhetoric from the Democrats berating America's colleges and universities? More importantly, where are their policies blocking them from what they'd be calling "price gouging" if it were anyone else? Meanwhile, educational institutions have raised tuition and fees at a rate than would make corporate America blush. Now if you were selling something that you knew your customer wouldn't have to pay for no matter what the cost, what are the odds you would charge a very large sum? No, this isn't a trick question. In other words, why should it matter to the colleges who's paying the bills, whether it's mom and dad or Uncle Sam? Indeed, that's exactly the same scenario that got us into this mess in the first place. Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett noticed 32 years ago that all the easy-to-get student loan programs that began to multiply in America in the late 1970s were encouraging colleges to charge more for everything. He predicted that trend would continue, and he was exactly right. When put in that context, these supposedly bold new plans are really just more of the same. More taxpayer liability, more incentives for tuition inflation, and less incentives for better accountability from the colleges and students to provide and complete a productive education process.

Better ideas