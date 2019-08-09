US oil is likely to be China's next target as trade war rages, energy analysts warn

Skip Navigation
China fixes its daily yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the second...

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.

Hong Kong protesters plan airport sit-in, will make 'five...

Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an...

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

BOJ has 'limited' options to spur growth if trade war heats up...

The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.

Baidu is facing an unlikely challenger in China's search market —...

TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.

Asia shares mixed as Chinese food inflation soars, Japan GDP...

China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Kraft Heinz's latest tumble begs question what is value of its...

"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...

Amazon's Alexa comes under scrutiny of Luxembourg privacy...

Luxembourg's privacy regulator has asked Amazon for information regarding its Alexa voice assistant.

Hyp3r planning talks with Facebook after ad start-up was booted...

Facebook is setting up a meeting with Hyp3r, a marketing firm that was removed from Instagram after allegedly violating the social network's policies.

Energy

US oil is likely to be China's next target as trade war rages, energy analysts warn

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • The tit-for-tat tariff dispute between the U.S. and China has already sent oil prices plunging, in large part because of worries about a severe global economic slowdown and potentially even a U.S. recession.
  • Chinese buyers recently rekindled their interest in U.S. crude, as imports climbed to a nine-month high of 247,000 barrels per day in May, according to figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
  • However, Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told CNBC that the latest ramp-up in trade tensions would most likely reverse this trend.
An oil tanker sits beside transfer pipes at a terminal as it prepares to unload its cargo of fuel on July 4, 2018 in Zhoushan, China. 
VCG | Getty Images

China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned, following the latest flare-up in trade war tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The tit-for-tat tariff dispute between the U.S. and China has already sent oil prices plunging, in large part because of worries about a severe global economic slowdown and potentially even a U.S. recession.

Wednesday's session saw crude drop at one stage to a seven-month low.

President Donald Trump raised the stakes in his administration's protracted dispute with Beijing last week, threatening to impose new charges against the country from September 1.

The U.S. has since accused China of being a currency manipulator, as the yuan sank to levels against the dollar not seen in more than a decade.

In response, energy analysts expect China to target U.S. oil imports.

"I think it is a virtual shoo-in that volumes will slow to a trickle and may even grind to a complete halt," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told CNBC via email.

Chinese buyers recently rekindled their interest in U.S. crude, as imports climbed to a nine-month high of 247,000 barrels per day in May, according to figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

However, Brennock said the latest ramp-up in trade tensions would most likely reverse this trend.

"The outlook for China-bound U.S. crude shipment is firmly skewed to the downside," he added.

Chinese buyers 'worried' about tariffs

China, the world's largest oil buyer, was one of the leading destinations of U.S. crude throughout the first half of last year — in what had been a mutually beneficial energy relationship with the world's biggest crude producer.

However, Beijing's U.S. crude imports plummeted almost immediately after the trade war talk started, with flows completely drying up at the turn of the year as the situation deteriorated.

VIDEO3:2103:21
What’s next for oil?
CNBC Explains

Separate data sourced by ClipperData showed that China's intake of U.S. crude surged to a 10-month high in July.

But, Matthew Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, told CNBC via email that with China now running out of goods to target, Chinese buyers would be "worried" about tariffs being placed on crude.

Oil prices

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $57.31 Friday morning, down around 0.15%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $52.50, almost 0.1% lower.

Both crude contracts fell to their lowest level since January on Wednesday, following a week of turmoil exacerbated by worsening U.S.-China trade tensions.

Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said in a research note that China would probably impose charges on most, if not all, of its U.S. imports, including oil, if Trump pressed ahead with new tariffs at the start of September.

Meidan also warned that since the U.S. had already taken Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to task, it was no longer inconceivable it would consider designating a Chinese oil and gas major.