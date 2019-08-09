Power failures hit London and other parts of UK — train service disrupted

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
"We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers," the tweet said. "We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates."
Western Power Distribution, an electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South West and Wales, said in a tweet it was experiencing a "major incident on the national electricity infrastructure."
"We are in the process of restoring customers now and will provide further updates as soon as possible for specific areas," the company said.
Train service is also disrupted, according to the National Rail.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.