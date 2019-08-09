Power failures hit London and other parts of UK — train service disrupted

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Marketsread more

Stocks fall as Trump dims hopes for a trade deal, chip shares...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO reveals they considered buying Caviar before rival...

Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.

Technologyread more

House Democrats ask ATF which gun dealers sell most firearms tied...

The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee asked the Trump administration on Friday to name the top five gun dealers in the country responsible for selling firearms tied to...

Politicsread more

Walmart is taking displays of violent video games out of stores...

Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.

Retailread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Micron, News Corp.,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Power failures hit London and other parts of UK — train service...

Power cuts are affecting a large area of London and the South East, the UK Power Networks said. Train service is also disrupted.

Europe Newsread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.

Retailread more

Millennials drive mortgage refinance boom, and lenders are...

Mortgage interest rates have been falling since May, especially sharply this month, so borrowers, especially millennials, are rushing to refinance. Refinance applications were...

Real Estateread more

Airlines hurt by the 737 Max grounding are scrambling to find...

For airlines that planned to fly Boeing's 737 Max, it has become a scramble to find replacement jets. Some carriers are filling the void by purchasing used 737s, while others...

Airlinesread more

Netflix just spent $200 million for 'Game of Thrones' creators

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are leaving HBO for a $200 million paycheck from rival streaming service Netflix. However, analysts wonder if these...

Entertainmentread more
Europe News

Power failures hit London and other parts of UK — train service disrupted

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Power cuts are affecting a large area of London and the South East.
  • Train service is also disrupted. 
Travellers watch the announcement boards in Euston rail station during the busy morning rush hour on August 09, 2019 in London, England. The train network was hit by major delays yesterday after all services out of London Euston were suspended due to a signal failure.
Leon Neal | Getty Images

Power cuts are affecting a large area of London and the South East, the UK Power Networks said via tweet on Friday.

"We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers," the tweet said. "We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates."

Western Power Distribution, an electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South West and Wales, said in a tweet it was experiencing a "major incident on the national electricity infrastructure."

"We are in the process of restoring customers now and will provide further updates as soon as possible for specific areas," the company said.

Train service is also disrupted, according to the National Rail.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The demonstrations in Hong Kong that started as peaceful rallies have become more violent and sometimes cause disruption to daily commuters using the MTR, the city's underground system.
  • The chief executive of MTR, Jacob Kam, told CNBC on Friday that his company was facing its most serious challenge in its 40-year history, and called for better cooperation from both commuters and protesters.
  • Kam said the company respects protesters' rights to express their views freely but while they're doing so, they should be mindful not to disrupt the rights of people who wish to travel safely.