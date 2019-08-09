Going by past market history, this comeback rally should peak by the middle of next week: Nomura

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. U.S. stocks fluctuated in volatile trading in the aftermath of Donald Trump's surprise presidential election win, as speculation the Republican will pursue business-friendly policies offset some of the broader uncertainty surrounding his ascent.

The clock is ticking for the relief rally to turn sour, according to Nomura macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada. And by his count, the market has only three good trading days left.

The strategist, who has turned heads by calling for a "Lehman-like" sell-off soon, looked at data going back to 1994 to analyze the S&P 500 performance when the market experienced volatility spikes twice in a short period of time. If history is any guide, stocks could peak around Aug. 14, six trading days after the first spike in the Cboe Volatility Index, Takada said.

"We still view this as a mere relief rally after the major market plunge. The rally looks likely to pause next week, and we think investors should cautiously watch the prospects for another 'vol-up' scenario in the latter half of August," Takada said in a note to clients on Friday.

The market notched a three-day rebound after suffering from their worst day of the year as the U.S.-China trade war escalated. The stock market was on pace to finish the week about unchanged. The strategist predicted Monday's monster sell-off as he had warned clients that hedge funds and other players' bearish positions created a catalyst for an explosion in Wall Street's fear gauge. He has also said the next sell-off could resemble the one that followed Lehman Brothers' collapse.