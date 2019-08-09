Uber CEO has no regrets about poor IPO, says company still 'not getting through' to investors

President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will cut ties with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and he's not ready for a trade deal with China.Marketsread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.Technologyread more
Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.Retailread more
Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.US Marketsread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.Marketsread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.Retailread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Dr. Andrew Trister previously worked on Apple's burgeoning health care team.Technologyread more
Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.2020 Electionsread more
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has no regrets about taking the company public despite the stock's poor debut and continued struggles. He said investors are misunderstanding the company as the shares plunged following a massive loss.
"I think we've got to do a better job in terms of telling our story to the markets. I think the company is executing very very well, and somehow it's not getting through the noise," Khosrowshahi told CNBC's David Faber and Jim Cramer on Squawk on the Street on Friday.
Asked if he has any regrets about the Uber's initial public offering, the CEO said "it was a great day as far as bringing in, getting the company public, getting us funded to that path to profitability as well."
"At some points you just put your head down and you execute and the market short-term, while you can't control the short-term, long-term the market will take care of itself," he added.
Shares of Uber tanked nearly 10% Friday after the ride-hailing giant reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, including a massive $5.2 billion loss in the three-month period. The stock has been trading below its IPO price of $45 since early July.
Khosrowshahi said the company's staggering loss in the second quarter is a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability. He added that Uber is targeting 30% revenue growth in the back-half of the year.