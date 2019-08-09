Uber is SoftBank's No. 1 bet in the world, CEO Khosrowshahi says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei

President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will cut ties with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and he's not ready for a trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO reveals they considered buying Caviar before rival...

Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.

Technologyread more

Walmart is taking displays of violent video games out of stores...

Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.

Retailread more

Dow drops 250 points as Trump dims hopes a trade deal anytime...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Chip stocks drop after US reportedly delays licenses to restart...

The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.

Marketsread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.

Retailread more

Aramco IPO could be back on front burner, as company plans first...

The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.

Market Insiderread more

Gates Foundation snaps up top Apple Health researcher to run...

Dr. Andrew Trister previously worked on Apple's burgeoning health care team.

Technologyread more

How Pete Buttigieg made his money

Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.

2020 Electionsread more

Revolve stock plunges after first earnings loss since IPO

The quarterly loss by the e-commerce fashion company, which went public in June, came as a surprise.

Retailread more
Investing

Uber is SoftBank's No. 1 bet in the world, CEO Khosrowshahi says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 is poised to invest in companies that could become competitors to Uber. 
  • "We are their single largest investment on a global basis, so I think our interests and [the SoftBank CEO]'s interests are very much aligned," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says.
  • Uber missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in its first quarterly report since its initial public offering, sending its shares tumbling.
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Akio | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said SoftBank's head "doesn't throw good money after bad" and that the company and its financial backer's interests are aligned as the Japanese conglomerate rolls out another megafund.

Khosrowshahi, appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street, " said Uber and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son are on the same page as the SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 prepares to invest in companies that could become competitors with the ride-hailing giant.

"I think that Masa is a businessman. He doesn't throw good money after bad. When he puts in money into companies, it's because he believes in them and he thinks they're going to be category leaders. We are their single largest investment on a global basis, so I think our interests and Masa's interests are very much aligned," Khosrowshahi told CNBC's David Faber and Jim Cramer.

SoftBank launched its second megafund last month, contributing $38 billion of its own money. The fund is expected to total $108 billion and will invest in technology companies working with artificial intelligence.

This new round of investments could increase competition for Uber, which is trying to expand offerings such as food delivery service UberEats as it works toward profitability.

"The eats market continues to be very competitive," Khosrowshahi said. "There's a lot of capital coming into the category, because it's growing, and I think eats is going to be a battle this year and next year."

A new round of investments in startups could expand the total market for Uber's services and be beneficial for the company, even if it creates competition, Khosrowshahi said.

"They know everybody, they understand the markets, and I'm very, very happy to have them as an investor, and I consider Softbank a very good actor in this marketplace. They're going to put money against the markets, but that's going to expand the markets, and we have been one of the cheap beneficiaries of that," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in its first quarterly report since its initial public offering, sending its shares tumbling. The transportation company lost $5.2 billion in the quarter, due in part to stock-based compensation.

Next Article
Key Points
  • "I think we've got to do a better job in terms of telling our story to the markets. I think the company is executing very very well, and somehow its not getting through the noise," Khosrowshahi says.
  • Shares of Uber tanked nearly 10% Friday after the ride-hailing giant reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, including a massive $5.2 billion loss in the three-month period.
  • The stock has been trading below its IPO price of $45 since early July. 