UK Q2 GDP shrinks 0.2%, worst quarter since 2012

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.China Economyread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned.Energyread more
Several hundreds of protesters handed out anti-government flyers in more than 16 languages to arrival passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday.Asia Politicsread more
Political turmoil has returned to Rome with one of the country's deputy prime ministers calling for snap elections.Europe Politicsread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.Central Banksread more
TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.Technologyread more
The Hong Kong rail system, MTR, has been disrupted on multiple occasions by demonstrators in the last two months.Asia Politicsread more
China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.Asia Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
The British economy has shrunk for the first time since late 2012 after official data reported that the U.K. second quarter GDP (gross domestic product) contracted by 0.2%.
A consensus of analyst forecasts had predicted the economy had flatlined during the period.
In reaction, the pound dipped below $1.21 versus the dollar but has since recovered some ground. Against the euro, the pound also fell.
The FTSE 100, which often reacts inversely to the fortunes of the pound, rose after the results but was still in negative terriitory on Friday morning.
Manufacturing was the biggest contributor to the overall contraction, slipping 2.3% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June. That figure the biggest quarterly fall since the first three months of 2009.
On a month-to-month measure, June GDP came in at exactly zero versus expectations of a 0.1% rise.
A slowdown in U.K. output was expected after a build up of inventories during the first quarter was reported in anticipation of an end-March Brexit date. Britain's exit from Europe is now scheduled for October 31.
Should the U.K. suffer a further contraction in the three months to the end of September, then the U.K. economy will officially be in recession.
Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, Chris Williamson, warned on Twitter that PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data is currently suggesting further softness in the third quarter.