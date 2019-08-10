How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix, Apple and everybody else will change TV forever

Skip Navigation
Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide month after arrest in child sex...

Epstein hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Older Boeing jets are now in hot demand because of the 737 Max...

Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.

Elizabeth Warren's gun control plan pushes for higher taxes on...

The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.

China's surging food prices won't weaken its hand in the trade...

The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for the U.S.-China trade war, according to...

Navarro says US will take strong action against China if it...

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

IMF says trade war threatens China's growth, pushes for an...

The IMF urges the world's two largest economies to resolve the trade war quickly and fairly.

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Hong Kong braces for another weekend of protests

Hong Kong was bracing for another volatile weekend, with anti-government protests planned across the city on Saturday, including one at the international airport for a second...

Investors buying up 'tariff-proof' tech stocks to keep exposure...

Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.

How an assault weapons ban and impeachment are confounding House...

An assault weapons ban and impeachment are popular with the rank and file. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team must weigh more than public sentiment. And...

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix, Apple and everybody else will change TV forever

Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Dain Evans@dainalexevans
VIDEO9:5909:59
Apple, Disney and other media giants are ready for battle against Netflix...
For decades, the cable bundle has been the center of the media and television universe. Next year, the focus will fundamentally change -- perhaps for good. Apple, Disney, Comcast's NBCUniversal and AT&T's WarnerMedia will all launch streaming video services to compete with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The cable bundle's ever-rising cost and the rich valuation of Netflix have pushed the biggest companies in media to start focusing on a new direct-to-consumer distribution model. But there may not be enough money in consumers' pockets to make every new streaming service successful. Welcome to "the streaming wars": the latest battle for your entertainment dollar.

Watch the video to learn more.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and CNBC.