How to find your lost AirPods if you misplaced them

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide month after arrest in child sex...

Epstein hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the sources said. He was found at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Politicsread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

Older Boeing jets are now in hot demand because of the 737 Max...

Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Elizabeth Warren's gun control plan pushes for higher taxes on...

The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.

2020 Electionsread more

China's surging food prices won't weaken its hand in the trade...

The rising price of food — which may only get worse with a halt on U.S. agricultural imports — won't have major ramifications for the U.S.-China trade war, according to...

China Economyread more

Navarro says US will take strong action against China if it...

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.

Investingread more

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Marketsread more

IMF says trade war threatens China's growth, pushes for an...

The IMF urges the world's two largest economies to resolve the trade war quickly and fairly.

Marketsread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong braces for another weekend of protests

Hong Kong was bracing for another volatile weekend, with anti-government protests planned across the city on Saturday, including one at the international airport for a second...

China Politicsread more

Investors buying up 'tariff-proof' tech stocks to keep exposure...

Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.

Marketsread more

How an assault weapons ban and impeachment are confounding House...

An assault weapons ban and impeachment are popular with the rank and file. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team must weigh more than public sentiment. And...

Politicsread more
Tech

How to find your lost AirPods if you misplaced them

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • If you've lost your AirPods around the house, they can be pretty easy to find.
  • But, if you left them somewhere else, you're totally out of luck.
  • Here's how to find your lost AirPods using a tool Apple gives to every iPhone owner.
Simone Marchetti wears Apple AirPods during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.
Melodie Jeng | Getty Images

It's pretty simple to find your lost AirPods, so long as they still have power. Apple has a tool called "Find My iPhone" that, despite its name, can help you keep track of almost all your Apple gadgets.

The app is preinstalled right on your iPhone or iPad. If you don't have an iPhone, you can also find it at iCloud.com, where you'll just need to log into your Apple account first.

Here's what you need to do:

Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Open Find my iPhone on your iPhone.
  • Scroll through the list of Apple products you own and tap your AirPods.
  • You'll see where they were last located, which means they were in range of your iPhone and still had power.
  • If they look like they're nearby, tap Actions.
  • Tap "Play a sound."
  • Now be quiet and listen for your AirPods. They should be playing an alarm so you can hear them. This is great if they're hiding under your bed or in a couch cushion.

The bad news

There's not much you can do if they stolen or are no longer within range of your iPhone, like in the back seat of an Uber somewhere. You might not have to buy a whole new set, though. If you've only lost a single AirPod, you can buy a replacement from Apple for $69 per bud. Or, if you just lost your case, you can purchase a new one for $59. Apple's new wireless charging case for AirPods costs $79 to replace.

VIDEO1:0001:00
Apple announces new AirPods with wireless charging and voice control
The Bottom Line


Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.