One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail.Politicsread more
Epstein was in his own cell, but was not currently on suicide watch at the time of his death, people familiar with the investigation said.Politicsread more
Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, said the investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment "remains ongoing."Politicsread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
After a period of struggle, Yelp is seeing some momentum in part because of its growing multi-location business.Technologyread more
Industry officials, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, say they learned critical lessons during the last recession and hope to be more proactive this time around.Autosread more
Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year-old financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was taken off suicide watch in the days before he died, a decision experts...Politicsread more
The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.2020 Electionsread more
Universal Pictures has canceled the release of "The Hunt" after shooting massacres last weekend killed 31 people and wounded dozens of others.Entertainmentread more
One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.
The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as "a young white man" who appeared to have acted alone, the police added.
The victim was a 75-year-old member of the congregation, mosque director Irfan Mushtaq told TV2.
"The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots," he said.
The shooter, who wore body armor and a helmet, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived, Mushtaq added.
The mosque earlier this year implemented extra security measures following the massacre of more than 50 people at two New Zealand mosques by a suspected right-wing extremist.
In 2011, anti-Muslim neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, the majority of them teenagers at a youth camp.