Where to stay and play with your pup on National Dog Day

No bones about it. People love their pets and want to take them along when it comes time to travel. That's why so many hotels now offer pet-friendly guestrooms and are joining breweries, restaurants and other attractions to offer special packages and pup-themed parties open to all to celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26. Some events include freebies, discounts, activities and treats for dogs and their people. Others will pass along donations to local animal shelters as well.

Puppies and Prosecco in Colorado

Source: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is offering an in-room puppy-palooza as part of its Puppies + Prosecco Package from Aug. 23-26. Guests who book the package will have six to 10 adoptable puppies delivered to their room, along with Prosecco and Italian nibbles from the Panzano restaurant. A Lifeline Puppy Rescue expert comes along to answer questions and take care of the puppies and 50% of each booking will be donated to the shelter. (Price: Best flexible rate for luxury suite + $50). All Mile High City dogs and their owners are also invited to celebrate National Dog Day at Denver Union Station, which is holding a free National Dog Day Yappy Hour in the Great Hall on Mon., Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with dog-friendly vendors and treats. On National Dog Day, the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek will be waiving its usual $150 pet fee and kicking off a pet-friendly package that include dog beds, food and water dishes, house-baked treats and a list of local hikes and dog-friendly dining options.

New York pup parties

Source: The William Vale

In Brooklyn, New York, the William Vale will be offering 10% off room rates for all stays between Aug. 23-26, and donating 10% of all proceeds to Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue. Canine customers will receive dog biscuits from District Dog, a bowtie from Hiro + Wolf and a toy from Wild One. On Aug. 25, the William Vale is also hosting a Tea Party and Dog Day Show, with categories such as best rescue, waggiest tail and best in show. Tickets: $25 per person (and dog) with $5 per ticket donated to the animal rescue. On National Dog Day, Aug. 26, pet portraitist Ben Lenovitz will be on site at the Moxy Times Square to create custom pet portraits. Portrait fees start at $80 and 50% of the proceeds will benefit pups at Muddy Paws Rescue.

Raise a pint with your pup

Source: Brew Dog Brewery

In Columbus, Ohio, the BrewDog Brewery has a full day of pet-friendly fun planned on Aug. 26. A puppy pool party will feature craft beer for dogs, free doggie cupcakes for the first 100 pups to arrive, a make-your-own dog bow-tie class, and a dog agility competition. A groomer will be on site for free training and quick nail treatments as well. The brewery is also offering "Supper with your Pupper," a $25, two-course meal that includes a choice of menu items for humans and a dog beer and a pupcake for canine companions.

Virginia is for dog lovers

Source: The Alexandrian

The Alexandrian, in the Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia will host a special National Dog Day event in the hotel's courtyard on Aug. 26 with a "Smooch a Pooch" kissing booth encouraging pup adoptions from Project Second Chance animal rescue. The event will also feature pop-up dog training demonstration, games and treats for pups and their people, a prize wheel and watercolor pet portraits for purchase with 25% of the proceeds going to the animal rescue.

Cocktails with your canine

Source: W Miami

Guests who dine with their pups on the terrace of ADDiKT, the restaurant on the 15th floor of the W Miami, will receive one complimentary signature cocktail as well as complimentary dog treats on Monday, Aug. 26. The hotel is also offering a special Doggie City Guide at check-in that lists Miami's top dog parks and pet-friendly restaurant hotspots.

Yappy Hours

Source: Hotel Ketchum

In Idaho, Hotel Ketchum will be offering complimentary upgrades for dogs (and their owners) on National Dog Day and donating 100% of all pet fees collected to its animal rescue partner, Mountain Humane. The hotel will also be hosting a Yappy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with beer and wine for humans and treats for dogs. The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, will host its National Dog Day Yappy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the resort's waterfront A&O Kitchen+Bar. Fido-themed cocktails for humans will be featured, along with tasty treats for pups, with a percentage of all sales to be donated to the local Newport Beach Animal Shelter. And the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia is having its annual National Dog Day pup-fest on Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features free dog washes, caricatures, a photo booth and treats from Big Gay Ice Cream. The hotel's Red Owl Tavern will have a dog-themed happy hour on the patio with drink and snack specials, such as Hush Puppies and Greyhounds. The hotel's shelter partner, Lulu's Rescue, will be on site with adoptable pups.

Bonus tips for traveling with your pet year-round