Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 200 points at the open as US-China trade, Hong Kong...

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

CBS shareholders reportedly to get slight premium from a Viacom...

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Goldman has a new strategy for beating the market during the...

Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: China tariff money should be returned as tax...

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.

Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.

Nike is entering the subscription business with a kids' sneaker...

Parents enrolled in the Nike Adventure Club can order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis, paying monthly fees of $20, $30 or...

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Chick-fil-A is adding mac and cheese to its menu permanently.
  • The privately held chain is the third largest in the U.S. by sales, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
  • Chick-fil-A rarely adds to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.
Chick-fil-A's Mac & Cheese side
Source: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new menu item Monday: mac and cheese.

The item is Chick-fil-A's first permanent side addition to its menu since 2016. Unlike other fast-food competitors, the Atlanta-based company rarely adds new menu items.

"We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy," Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A's head of menu and packaging, said in a statement.

A slimmer menu helps the Southern chain focus on menu staples like its chicken sandwich and keeps service fast. In recent years, menu additions have focused on healthier options.

In addition to expanding its menu, the privately held chain has been entering new markets like Seattle and New York. Chick-fil-A is now the nation's third-largest restaurant chain by sales, according to Nation's Restaurant News. In 2018, a franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant that was not in a mall raked in $5.7 million in sales on average, according to franchise disclosure documents.

Only McDonald's and Starbucks see higher annual U.S. revenue, although both chains have significantly more U.S. stores than Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is also rolling out Frosted Caramel Coffee for a limited time. The chain will begin offering the blend of cold brew, ice cream and caramel syrup on Monday through Nov. 9, or while supplies last.

