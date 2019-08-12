Deliveroo to end operations in Germany, focus on other markets: Spokesman

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
British food delivery service Deliveroo will cease operations in Germany on Friday and turn its attention to other markets, a spokesman for the Amazon-backed company said on Monday.
The withdrawal of Deliveroo — which says it has 1,100 riders in five cities and just under 100 employees in Germany — reduces competition for Dutch rival Takeaway.com, which last year agreed to buy larger competitor Delivery Hero's business in the German food delivery market.
Deliveroo's decision comes as Takeaway.com and British rival Just Eat have just finalized the terms of their deal to create a global food delivery company that will be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.
"We've decided to focus on other markets," a Deliveroo spokesman said regarding Germany, adding that the company was not ruling out returning to Europe's largest economy in the future.
Deliveroo will shift its resources and investment towards boosting growth and expanding in markets around Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the spokesman said.
Deliveroo said "appropriate compensation and goodwill packages" would be available for riders, employees and restaurants.