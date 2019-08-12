Four men sentenced for child pornography, DOJ says they used bitcoin and Tor to cover their tracks

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

US Marketsread more

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insiderread more

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink on Monday, posting its lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Technologyread more

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, the sources said.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

The Fedread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Restaurantsread more

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Marketsread more

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Politicsread more

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Technologyread more

Investors, 'starved for returns,' flood private markets

Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.

Marketsread more

Ex-taxi commissioner predicts more cities will adopt NYC's Uber...

Meera Joshi, former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, told CNBC on Monday that she predicts more cities are going to adopt TLC's rules on ride-hailing...

Technologyread more
Tech

Four men sentenced for child pornography, DOJ says they used bitcoin and Tor to cover their tracks

Kate Fazzini@KateFazzini
Key Points
  • Four men from across the U.S. and Canada were sentenced to decades in prison for running what the Justice Department called a "highly sophisticated" encrypted underground network for trading child pornography.
  • The Justice Department said the four convicted men ran a "global child exploitation enterprise."
Sergei Spuinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Four men from across the U.S. and Canada were sentenced to decades in prison for running what the Justice Department called a "highly sophisticated" encrypted underground network for trading child pornography.

The Justice Department said the four convicted men ran a "global child exploitation enterprise" called "The Giftbox Exchange" on the open-source Tor Network, which uses an overlay network for directing internet traffic, obfuscating the details, locations and identities of those using it.

The website was paid for through bitcoin transactions, and the men "used other advanced technological means to thwart law enforcement efforts, including file encryption and cryptography."

Patrick D. Falte, 29, of Franklin, Tennessee, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, three counts of advertising child pornography, and three counts of distributing child pornography. Benjamin A. Faulkner, 28, of Ontario, Canada, was sentenced to 35 years in prison; Andrew R. Leslie, 24, of Middleburg, Florida, was sentenced to 30 years in prison; and Brett A. Bedusek, 35, of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, for their roles in the scheme.

Three of the men had already been sentenced for child sex crimes, according to the DOJ.

The case was aided by the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood, and the Department of Homeland Security's Investigation and High Technology Investigative Unit, which have been tasked with investigating crimes against children that involve the use of encrypted communications, anonymizers and other sophisticated technologies.

The FBI has increasingly called on technology companies to help break various encryption methods to help find online criminals, including sex offenders. Christopher Wray highlighted several cases at an FBI cybersecurity conference in July in which he said companies helped the bureau find and rescue abused children through their cooperation.

WATCH: What is the Dark Web?

VIDEO5:0205:02
What is the Dark Web?
CNBC Explains

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.