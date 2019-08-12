NYT columnist: Jeffrey Epstein said he was helping Elon Musk find a new chairman for Tesla

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

Asia stocks trade lower as Hong Kong continues to grapple with...

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Tuesday morning as Hong Kong's airport reopened after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests.

Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on...

Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said protests that halted flights showed...

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

American Airlines wins permanent court block against alleged...

A U.S. federal court on Monday issued a permanent injunction against American Airlines Group's mechanics union, which the airline had accused of illegal slowdowns it said had...

Tech

NYT columnist: Jeffrey Epstein said he was helping Elon Musk find a new chairman for Tesla

Riya Bhattacharjee
Key Points
  • New York Times columnist James Stewart revealed in a column Monday he had visited Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion in Manhattan a year ago.
  • At that meeting, Stewart says, Epstein told him he was helping Elon Musk find a new chairman for Tesla, which both Tesla and Musk denied; Stewart seems skeptical of Epstein's tale. 
  • In a statement, a spokesperson for Elon Musk told CNBC, "It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything."
  • The column comes two days after Epstein, who was indicted for alleged child sex trafficking, died from an apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail. According to sources, Epstein hanged himself in his cell.


Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005.
Patrick McMullan | Getty Images

New York Times columnist James Stewart wrote in a column Monday he had visited Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion in Manhattan a year ago, where the alleged sex trafficker told him he was helping Elon Musk find a new chairman for Tesla. Stewart writes both Musk and Tesla "vehemently deny" Epstein's story, and Stewart himself expresses skepticism about it.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Elon Musk told CNBC, "It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything."

The column comes two days after Epstein, who was indicted on charges of child sex trafficking, died from an apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail. According to sources, Epstein hanged himself in his cell. He had reportedly been taken off suicide watch.

Stewart disclosed in the column that he had contacted Epstein because he had "heard a rumor that he was advising Tesla's embattled chief executive, Elon Musk, who was in trouble after announcing on Twitter that he had lined up the funding to take Tesla private."

At that time, the SEC was investigating Musk because of the now-infamous "funding secured" tweet on August 7, 2018, which moved Tesla's stock. In the end, Musk and Tesla settled the investigation by each paying a $20 million fine and agreeing to appoint a new chairman and three new board members.

According to Stewart, Epstein – without going into any detail – told him he was helping Musk in the search for a new chairman.

"I'd heard that Mr. Epstein was compiling a list of candidates at Mr. Musk's behest — and that Mr. Epstein had an email from Mr. Musk authorizing the search for a new chairman. Mr. Musk and Tesla vehemently deny this," Stewart wrote. In the column, Stewart says he believes Epstein was exaggerating or making up a story about Musk, writing, "it seemed clear Mr. Epstein had embellished his role in the Tesla situation to enhance his own importance and gain attention."

Read the full column in the New York Times.