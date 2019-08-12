Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

Skip Navigation
China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Major Asia Pacific markets higher; trade war concerns dampen...

Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment. Markets in...

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong...

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...

Huawei launches the first product with its own operating system —...

Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% on lower oil...

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results expected as FBI and DOJ...

Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Analysts are concerned these companies will be hurt in the...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks would be hurt most by the ongoing US-China trade war.

Saudi Aramco's first-half net income falls 12% to $47 billion

Reuters with CNBC.com
Key Points
  • In its earnings report, Aramco partly attributed the decline in net income to a 4% fall in the average realized price of crude oil compared to the same period in 2018, from $69 to $66 per barrel.
  • India's Reliance Industries announced on Monday that it will sell a 20% stake in its oil and chemicals business to Saudi Aramco.
An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most profitable listed company, made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

In its earnings report, Aramco partly attributed the decline in net income to a 4% fall in the average realized price of crude oil compared to the same period in 2018, from $69 to $66 per barrel.

Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said the company had continued to deliver on its "downstream growth strategy" through acquisitions both domestically and in international markets.

"These acquisitions are expected to enhance dedicated crude placement, increase refining and chemicals capacity, capture value from integration and diversify our operations," Nasser said.

India's Reliance Industries announced Monday that it will sell a 20% stake in its oil and chemicals business to Saudi Aramco, in one of the largest ever foreign investments into India. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the deal values the business at $75 billion including debt.

The Aramco report also showed earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at $92.5 billion for the period, compared to $101.3 billion for the first half of 2018.

The company increased its dividend payments from $32 billion at the halfway point of last year to $46.4 billion, bolstered by a $20 billion special dividend paid earlier this year as a result of its "exceptionally strong financial performance" in 2018, the report highlighted.