China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

Chinese stocks recover slightly, yuan continues to weaken on...

Mainland Chinese shares rose in early trade, while Australian markets fell.

Amazon doesn't have many friends left — except for Wall Street

From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...

Cathay Pacific suspends pilot for involvement in Hong Kong...

Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results expected as FBI and DOJ...

Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Analysts are concerned these companies will be hurt in the...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks would be hurt most by the ongoing US-China trade war.

Epstein was reportedly left alone and not monitored before he...

Epstein's cell mate had been transferred out at the time of Epstein's suicide, leaving him alone only two weeks after he was taken off suicide watch,

Here's what will happen to the tech industry in a recession

The power and dominance of tech companies seem inevitable, and the wisdom of their executives and investors unquestionable. But as anybody who lived through the dot-com bust...

Asia Economy

South Korea to drop Japan as a preferential trade partner

Key Points
  • Tighter trade regulations, including potential lengthy permit application processes, will apply to South Korean exports to Japan related to weapons production and machine tools, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks past Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019.
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic and trade rift between the two countries.

Tighter trade regulations, including potential lengthy permit application processes, will apply to South Korean exports to Japan related to weapons production and machine tools, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Japan announced earlier this month that it was removing South Korea from its own "white list" of countries that have enjoyed minimum trade restrictions.

South Korea last week held off making a retaliatory move.