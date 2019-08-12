The US budget deficit is up 27% and getting closer to $1 trillion

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...The Fedread more
Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.Marketsread more
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.Politicsread more
Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.Technologyread more
Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.Marketsread more
Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Marketsread more
Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...CNBC | SurveyMonkey Small Business Surveyread more
In a letter to Jeff Bezos, Sens. Menendez and Blumenthal asked how the "Amazon's Choice" badge works, after reports indicated it recommends inferior products.Technologyread more
"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of...Politicsread more
The U.S. budget deficit widened another $119.7 billion, good for a 27% increase over a year ago, according to government figures released Monday.
Total outlays increased by 22.8% over last July as receipts grew 11.6%. For the year, receipts were up 3% in the October to July period, totaling $2.86 trillion, while expenditures were at $3.73 trillion, an 8% rise.
That brings the fiscal year deficit through July to $866.8 billion, a little over a year and a half after the Trump administration ushered through a $1.5 trillion tax cut that the White House has vowed would pay for itself. At this point last year, the deficit was $684 billion.
There are two months left in this fiscal year, and the Treasury Department is projecting a deficit of just over $1 trillion.
The monthly rise was in line with Wall Street estimates.
The deficit increase came largely due to increased spending on health care and the military. Medicare outlays rose 11% to $66 billion. Defense spending also was up $10 billion year over year to $53 billion.
A two-year budget deal that Trump negotiated with Congress earlier in August likely will only add to the red ink as the spending plan authorized increased spending on defense and domestic programs.
Though the tax cut lowered the rate corporations have to pay from 36% to 21%, tax receipts actually are up 3.2% year to date. Individual income tax receipts have risen just shy of 1%.