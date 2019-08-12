Top technician: Walmart's price could get slashed on earnings this week

The countdown to earnings for some of the biggest retail names is officially on.

Macy's, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts and Chinese giant JD.com report this week, and one top technical analyst says there's one name that could snatch the limelight from the rest — and not for the right reasons.

On Friday's edition of CNBC's "Options Action," Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth singled out Walmart, a stock down more than 6% in the last month, as a company that could get hammered when it reports on Thursday.

"[Walmart is] a name that did very, very well off the lows in December, up almost 35%, and is now giving some of that back. The thinking is, there's more giveback to come," said Worth.