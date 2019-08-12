Tullow makes major oil discovery in Guyana

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment. Markets in...Asia Marketsread more
From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...Technologyread more
Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...Airlinesread more
Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.Earningsread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...Asia Economyread more
Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.Politicsread more
Tullow Oil announced on Monday a major oil discovery in the Orinduik block in Guyana, raising expectations it will move to develop a field in the oil-rich South American country.
Tullow shares surged more than 12% in early trade in London.
The discovery in the closely watched Jethro-1 well follows a number of exploration successes by Exxon Mobil in the neighbouring Stabroek block in recent years where over 5 billion barrels of oil were discovered.
Tullow Chief Executive Paul McDade said the well is expected to hold over 100 million barrels of oil, in excess of expectations. The company will start drilling a second well, Joe-1, later this month.
"It looks like we have something we would develop. It looks like we have a long-term business in Guyana," McDade told Reuters in an interview.
"We're hopeful this is not an isolated result, that there will be more discoveries."
Tullow operates the Orinduik block with a 60% stake, while Total and Eco Atlantic each holds a 15% stake and Qatar Petroleum the remaining 10%.
The discovery gives the London-based oil and gas explorer a boost after operational issues at its flagship field in Ghana and delays to projects in East Africa.
"This is a strategy-shifting opportunity for Tullow and a company-making opportunity for junior partner Eco. A new wave of exploration success could also provide a shot-in-the-arm for larger partners Total and Qatar Petroleum," RBC Capital Markets analyst Al Stanton said.
Tullow said the drilling at the Jethro-1 well at a depth of 4,400m metres in approximately 1,350 metres of water revealed high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs of Lower Tertiary age. The well encountered 55 metres of net oil pay.