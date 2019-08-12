Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, the sources said.

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Investors, 'starved for returns,' flood private markets

Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.

Ex-taxi commissioner predicts more cities will adopt NYC's Uber...

Meera Joshi, former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, told CNBC on Monday that she predicts more cities are going to adopt TLC's rules on ride-hailing...

Tech

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Shares of Uber closed at a record low on Monday, extending several trading days in the negative. 
  • The stock has continued to decline after Uber reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.
  • Investors remain skeptical about whether or not Uber can achieve profitability in the future.
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., listens during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Uber continued to sink on Monday, posting its lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

The stock dropped 7.6% to $37.00, falling below its previous low $37.10 on May 31. Since its debut on the public markets in May, Uber shares have shed about 19% of their value from the company's IPO price of $45 per share.

Uber posted a staggering $5.2 billion loss in its latest quarterly results, driven primarily by stock-based compensation costs. The company reported a per-share loss of $4.72 on revenue of $3.17 billion, both of which missed analysts' estimates.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi characterized the losses as a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer the company toward profitability.

Investors continue to remain skeptical about whether or not Uber can achieve profitability in the future. Those concerns have put Uber and rival ride-hailing firm Lyft's shares under pressure in the months since their respective IPOs. Shares of Lyft fell 4.9% on Monday.

Early Uber investor Bradley Tusk told CNBC on Monday that the company needs to dominate in more areas than just Uber Eats and ride-share in order to become profitable.

"They've got to be that A-to-Z for transportation," Tusk said. "Whether you're getting yourself to A-to-B on a bike, scooter, or a car, bus, whether furniture being shipped on a truck, or a burrito from a messenger, they've got to be the default for all of that."

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct percentage fall of Uber's stock from IPO price.

