Verizon sells Tumblr to Wordpress owner six years after Yahoo bought it for $1.1 billion

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.
The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.
Shares of Uber continued to sink on Monday, posting its lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.
Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, the sources said.
Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.
Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.
Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.
Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.
Verizon is selling Tumblr, the blogging social network that Yahoo purchased for $1.1 billion, to the maker of WordPress for a small sum.
WordPress parent Automattic will acquire Tumblr along with its staff of about 200, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal on Monday and said the price "isn't material to Verizon." Representatives from Tumblr and Automattic confirmed the acquisition to CNBC.
Tumblr, founded in 2007 by David Karp, is a site that gained popularity by allowing people to publish blogs for free. Verizon inherited Tumblr as part of its 2017 acquisition of Yahoo, which bought Tumblr in 2013.
The market has becoming increasingly crowded in recent years, with competitors like Squarespace, Wix and Weeby (now owned by Square) providing website templates for small businesses and freelancers, and as Medium became a popular site for bloggers.
Read the full report on the Wall Street Journal.
