Billionaire Tom Steyer has nearly spent his way to a spot in the third Democratic debate

After piling money into ads, billionaire Tom Steyer has hit the donor requirement for the next 2020 Democratic presidential debate, his campaign said Tuesday.

The former hedge fund manager and activist reached the 130,000 individual donor mark required to make the debate stage in Houston next month. Steyer now needs to garner 2% of support in one more qualifying poll to join nine other Democrats in the debate. Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify.

Steyer, known for funneling millions of dollars into a push to impeach President Donald Trump, took a unique path to the cusp of qualifying for the debates. He entered the presidential race in July — months later than most of his rivals — pledging to spend $100 million of his own money on his bid. He then blanketed Facebook with ads — many of which urged supporters to donate $1 to his campaign.

Steyer's campaign shelled out $2.9 million on Facebook ads in the 30 days from July 13 to August 11, according to the company's ads archive. The total nearly tripled the next biggest spender in the Democratic field — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat whose campaign put just more than $1 million into Facebook ads during the same period.