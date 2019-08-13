The 'fear gauge' shows the market could be headed for 'choppy waters,' Jim Cramer says

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.Health and Scienceread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump delayed tariffs in part to avoid a recession during the upcoming 2020 election.Politicsread more
Activist investor Carl Icahn's latest target is a struggling company specializing in software for processing big data.Technologyread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report since going...Health and Scienceread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.Politicsread more
Investors should practice caution, despite Wall Street's big rally on Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned.
The market is trekking through a volatile period and Mark Sebastian, who the "Mad Money" host called "VIX master," is urging vigilance. The VIX, or CBOE Volatility Index, gauges market risk based on investor sentiment about stocks listed on the S&P 500.
Cramer took a look at analysis from Sebastian to get a read on the state of the market.
"While he's not predicting a big decline, he thinks you should be prepare for choppy waters and perhaps a modest pullback," Cramer said. "The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux."
The VIX, dubbed the "fear gauge," and S&P 500 indexes typically run in opposite directions, Cramer explained. When they mirror one another, it tends to serve as a warning sign.
After a string of tumultuous trading days, the major U.S. averages rallied on Tuesday and the VIX slipped to about 18, Cramer noted. Opening the day under 2,884, the S&P 500 surged on the news of a tariff delay to trade above 2,943 before virtually flat lining to finish the session under 2,927.
"While we've had a lot of turbulence, Sebastian's worried that the volatility index seems to be creeping up along with the stock market," Cramer said. In recent years, "every time the S&P's had a rapid rally that failed to really bring down the VIX ... it resulted in some sort of sell-off … The most notable one being the big blowup in January of 2018."
Sebastian, a technical analyst and founder of OptionPit.com, thinks the VIX is flashing a yellow light as long as the index stays above 16. The chartist cautions that the upside is more limited than most may expect, Cramer said.
"He says the market needs to pull back a bit for a couple of days, then hopefully we get a slower, more logical rally," Cramer relayed. "Until we digest these recent gains, Sebastian predicts that the fear gauge will stay above 16 and this market's going to chop around."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com