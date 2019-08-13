Guggenheim says WWE is its best idea for growth

Skip Navigation
CBS and Viacom reach merger deal

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Trump just blinked in China trade war, Jim Chanos says

"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.

Dow jumps 400 points as US delays China tariffs on cellphones,...

Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

USTR removes some items from China tariff list, delays others

The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

Hong Kong airport calm, after police clashed with protesters...

Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport late Tuesday night, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations at the...

Trump says he delayed tariffs because of concerns over Christmas...

The Trump administration announced hours earlier that it would delay until Dec. 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect on Sept. 1.

More signs point to a softer housing market, even as mortgage...

Builders and buyers alike are pulling back, even as mortgage rates fall to multiyear lows. The housing market is simply too pricey, and consumers are starting to worry about...

Silicon Valley execs are making early bets on the 2020 Democratic...

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are backing multiple Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.

These political super fans turn their activism into collector's...

For some collectors, political memorabilia is more than just a way to show support for candidates. It's about holding on to pieces of history.

Apple's AirPods will not escape Trump's China tariffs

The iPhone contributed less than half of Apple's revenue for the first time in seven years during its latest reported fiscal quarter. The iPhone's decline was offset by a 50%...

Guggenheim says WWE is its best idea for growth

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Charlotte Flair (L) and Bayley fight during to the WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome on February 22, 2017 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Lukas Schulze | Bongarts | Getty Images

World Wrestling Entertainment has several upcoming events that should catapult its stock upward, according to Guggenheim.

The firm named WWE its best idea into the remainder of 2019, and reiterated its buy rating and $100 price target, a 55% upside for the stock.