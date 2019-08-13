Guggenheim says WWE is its best idea for growth

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.US Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.Marketsread more
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport late Tuesday night, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations at the...Politicsread more
The Trump administration announced hours earlier that it would delay until Dec. 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect on Sept. 1.Politicsread more
Builders and buyers alike are pulling back, even as mortgage rates fall to multiyear lows. The housing market is simply too pricey, and consumers are starting to worry about...Real Estateread more
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are backing multiple Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.Technologyread more
For some collectors, political memorabilia is more than just a way to show support for candidates. It's about holding on to pieces of history.2020 Electionsread more
World Wrestling Entertainment has several upcoming events that should catapult its stock upward, according to Guggenheim.
The firm named WWE its best idea into the remainder of 2019, and reiterated its buy rating and $100 price target, a 55% upside for the stock.