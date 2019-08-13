Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on Tuesday

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

US Marketsread more

China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0326 per dollar

Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0421 per dollar after the yuan last traded at 7.0578 in Monday's session, according to Reuters estimates.

China Economyread more

Asia stocks trade lower as Hong Kong continues to grapple with...

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Tuesday morning as Hong Kong's airport reopened after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests.

Asia Marketsread more

Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on...

Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said protests that halted flights showed...

Airlinesread more

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insiderread more

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.

Marketsread more

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Technologyread more

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

The Fedread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Restaurantsread more

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Marketsread more

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Politicsread more
Airlines

Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on Tuesday

Key Points
  • Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed "sprouts of terrorism".
  • The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport's official mobile app at 6 a.m. local time. The airport, one of the world's busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.
Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12 in Hong Kong, China.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong's airport reopened on Tuesday but its administrator warned that flight movements would still be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed "sprouts of terrorism".

The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport's official mobile app at 6 a.m. local time. The airport, one of the world's busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.

"Hong Kong International Airport will implement flight rescheduling today with flight movements expected to be affected," the notice said.

The exact trigger for the airport's closure was not clear because protesters occupying the arrivals hall for the past five days have been peaceful. Most had left shortly after midnight, with about 50 protesters still there on Tuesday morning.

A Reuters reporter saw more than 100 travelers queuing up at Cathay Pacific's ticketing counter early on Tuesday.

Hong Kong — a former British colony that was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — has been struggling to end weeks of protests that have in recent weeks turned increasingly violent and disruptive.

The rallies, which were started to protest a bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China, have snowballed into a democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing.

The unrest has frequently crippled the Asian financial hub's transportation system and last Monday, Cathay cancelled hundreds of flights during a general strike.

— CNBC contributed to this report.