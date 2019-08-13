Bonds haven't been this popular since the financial crisis as recession fears rise

Bond popularity is at financial crisis levels among professional investors as they brace for slowing growth ahead and interest rate cuts from central banks.

A net 43% of market pros see lower short-term rates over the next 12 months, compared to just a net 9% that saw higher long-term rates, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for August.

Taken together, that's the most bullish outlook on fixed income since November 2008, as lower yields mean higher prices and capital appreciation for bondholders.