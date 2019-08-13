Joshua vs Ruiz title fight in Saudi Arabia will 'change boxing forever,' promoter says

Andy Ruiz Jr knocks down Anthony Joshua in the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Championships title fight at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The decision to hold the world heavyweight rematch between U.K. boxer Anthony Joshua and current world champion, Andy Ruiz, in Saudi Arabia has been defended by the fight's promoter.

Managing director of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, told CNBC that hosting the fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia will "change boxing forever," dismissing concerns over the country's human rights record.

"This is a decision we didn't take lightly, we knew it would come with criticism," said Hearn at the official first press conference in London on Monday.

"A lot of it has been untrue in terms of the event. All men and women will be welcome to attend."

Hearn and former champion Joshua are on something of a rebuilding mission since his disastrous U.S. fight debut at Madison Square Garden in June. On that noisy New York night, Ruiz shocked the boxing world by beating the previously undefeated Brit to take the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight titles.

Negotiations as to where the compulsory rematch would take place have been protracted ever since, with Cardiff and Las Vegas previously stated as the preferred choice of Hearn, before the surprise Saudi Arabia announcement.

"He (Ruiz) got part of his wish to not do it in the U.K.," continued Hearn. "There's the most amazing venue being purpose-built for this event. This is going to be an iconic moment for the sport and a major change for the sport."