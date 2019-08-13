Government bond yields turning negative don't reflect economic strength, Fitch warns

Negative yields on global government debt reveal a distorted market rather than the strength of a country's economic profile, credit rating agency Fitch has warned.

Around $15 trillion of government-issued global debt now trades with negative yields, according to figures released by Deutsche Bank last week. The trend reflects the popularity of such types of bond as investors hunt for safer assets to park cash.

The effect of negative rates is that governments are essentially getting paid to borrow money. German debt — considered the safest in Europe — is now offering a negative yield out to repayment terms of 30 years.

In times of uncertainty and challenging market environment, investors tend to move their investments from riskier assets into safe-havens like gold and government bonds, thereby bumping up demand and prices. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and hence have been increasingly turning negative.

Fitch said Tuesday that there are now nine countries issuing 10-year bonds at prices that would return a negative yield to maturity of the bond. The ratings agency warned however that capital piling into a country's issued debt didn't necessarily reflect stability of that economy.

"While lower government bond yields are generally associated with stronger sovereign credit profiles, Fitch thinks the latest moves are partly a continuation of the distortion created by quantitative easing (QE) over recent years," Fitch said in its note. Quantitative easing, or large-scale asset purchases, is where a central bank buys trillion of dollars' worth of government bonds in order to further boost lending and stoke inflation.

The agency's sovereign ratings team added that while lower rates can eradicate the interest that countries must pay, it will do so only in the short term, noting that the average euro zone sovereign debt contract is outstanding for almost seven-and-a-half years.