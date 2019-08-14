Labor tensions flare at American Airlines over hundreds of canceled flights

Skip Navigation
Dow plunges 600 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

WeWork warns it may have violated Securities Act when its CEO...

CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.

Macy's CEO: Shoppers have 'no appetite' for price increases from...

"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.

The hottest Dow stock this month may be ready to take a tumble,...

McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.

Jim Cramer is not worried about the yield curve, says Warren...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.

These stocks are dependable winners after the yield curve inverts

Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.

Money moves to avoid during market volatility

Roller coaster moves in the market might tempt you to obsessively watch your investments or even adjust your holdings. Behavioral finance expert Dan Ariely says those are some...

WeWork reveals massive $900 million loss in filing to go public

WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Wilbur Ross: US economy will see a boost when Boeing 737 Max...

"Take for example the most recent quarter," says the Commerce secretary, "problems with the 737 Max probably took something like 0.4%" off GDP.

Huawei employees helped African governments spy on opponents,...

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Huawei employees helped governments in Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents.

Airlines

Labor tensions flare at American Airlines over hundreds of canceled flights

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • American Airlines this week won a ruling that forces its mechanics to work at their regular schedules.
  • The airline accused the unions orchestrated a slowdown to have bigger sway in contract negotiations.
  • American is seeking damages from unions over the alleged slowdown that it says caused more than 900 flight cancellations.
Maintenance workers cover the engine of an American Airlines Group Inc. Boeing Co. 737 Max plane outside of a maintenance hangar at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

American Airlines has accused the unions representing its mechanics of a purposeful work slowdown to win leverage in contract talks, which has led to more than 900 flight cancellations over the last two months. Now it wants compensation from the unions.

A U.S. federal court in Texas this week issued a permanent injunction against the mechanics unions for the slowdown that American alleged in a suit this spring. A day later, Fort Worth-based American Airlines, said it would seek damages from the unions — the Transport Workers Union of America and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, saying they violated earlier court orders to resume regular work levels. The unions, which represent the airline's more than 12,000 mechanics, have denied the allegations.

The unions have caused "enormous financial losses to American, and untold harm in lost customer good will," American said in its filing on Tuesday. It did not specify how much in compensation it would seek.

The cancellations are compounding operational challenges at American, which like Southwest and United, has canceled thousands of flights since its new Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in mid-March after two fatal crashes.

American last month said the Max grounding, which is now in its six month, and the mechanics' dispute drove up its non-fuel costs in the second quarter by 5% from a year earlier.

The airline's stock has trailed its closest competitors this year, falling more than 16%. Delta is up 16%, Southwest is up around 5% and United is down about 1%.

"It would make no sense to not comply" with the judge's orders to work at a regular pace, said TWU president John Samuelsen, adding that by complying "we will achieve contract justice for American Airlines workers."

Work groups across airlines are clamoring for higher wages and better working conditions as the industry, better known for boom-and-bust cycles, heads towards its 10th consecutive year of profits.

Earlier this year, Southwest had a similar dispute with its mechanics, but later reached a contract with the group, their first in more than six years, and a higher pay raise than Southwest offered in previous rounds of negotiations.

