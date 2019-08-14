Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling & more

Rosenblatt said the stock represents one of the best ways to play the "content is king" thesis.

"Our thesis on the media industry is content is king and view WWE as one of the best public market ways to benefit from this theme. We see the recent pullback in shares driven by concerns over ratings and quarterly estimate revisions as a buying opportunity. Catalysts for shares over the next six months include an update on international TV rights renewals and capital allocation, both of which are contributors to our >20% FCF/share growth forecast in '21 and beyond. "