Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling & more

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Tilray,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Bondsread more

Dow set to fall 350 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

WeWork reveals massive losses in filing to go public

WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Technologyread more

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low, threatens to break...

The benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yield plunged to a new record low as a global hunt for safe assets threatened to send the rate below 2%.

Marketsread more

Department store stocks fall on the heels of Macy's dismal...

Shares of Nordstrom, Kohl's, and Dilliard's fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss that was indicative of...

Retailread more

These Dow stocks worth second look as US-China trade tensions...

A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.

Trading Nationread more

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Tariff delays were not a trade...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on "Squawk Box."

Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Dow set to drop; bonds flash recession signal; Chinese economic data weakens; China blames the US for Hong Kong protests; mortgage refinances surge

Marketsread more

Trump will have a harder time turning things around as the trade...

No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...

Politicsread more
Investing

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Rosenblatt initiated World Wrestling Entertainment as buy
  • Bank of America initiated iHeartMedia as buy
  • Bernstein downgraded CBS to underperform from market perform
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Ferrari to buy from neutral
  • Bank of America upgraded CBS to buy from neutral
Robert Bakish, chief executive officer of Viacom
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Rosenblatt initiated World Wrestling Entertainment as 'buy'

 Rosenblatt said the stock represents one of the best ways to play the "content is king" thesis.

"Our thesis on the media industry is content is king and view WWE as one of the best public market ways to benefit from this theme. We see the recent pullback in shares driven by concerns over ratings and quarterly estimate revisions as a buying opportunity. Catalysts for shares over the next six months include an update on international TV rights renewals and capital allocation, both of which are contributors to our >20% FCF/share growth forecast in '21 and beyond. "

Bank of America initiated iHeartMedia as 'buy'

Bank of America said that traditional radio is still a great way to reach a wide audience and called iHeartMedia's reach "vast."

"Despite its labeling as "old media", traditional radio (63% of IHRT revenues) remains one of the best ways to reach a scaled audience in an efficient, low cost manner. IHRT reaches a vast ~275mn broadcast radio listeners/mo. (>2x that of its closest peer), cultivating a large and stable terrestrial ad business and a thriving digital presence (~146mn social media followers, ~128mn registered iHeartRadio users and ~165mn podcast downloads/mo.). IHRT could also attract strategic interest. "

Bernstein downgraded CBS to 'underperform' from 'market perform'

The firm feels CBS will lose more from inheriting Viacom's structural problems than it will gain from any synergies.

"We believe whatever synergies are produced (we assume ~$750mm) will pale in comparison to CBS shareholders inheriting Viacom's structural problems. CBS could choose to just harvest the tail of combined cash flows. We estimate the entity would then trade at about 6.8x EBITDA, which to us isn't a compelling price to pay for harvesting a melting ice cube with no terminal value. For reference, we believe "flat FCF forever" would be worth about 7.5x."

Goldman Sachs upgraded Ferrari to 'buy' from 'neutral'

Goldman called the stock's pullback a good "entry point."

"We upgrade Ferrari from Neutral to Buy, offering c.15% upside to our new price targets of €163/US$182. Our thesis, outlined in Life of Luxury published last month, is fundamentally unchanged post Ferrari's in-line 2Q results. We view the stock's recent pullback (-7% since July 16) as a good entry point. "

Bank of America upgraded CBS to 'buy' from 'neutral'

Bank of America said it liked the "enhanced" strategic positioning of the newly combined companies.

"With the overhang of leadership/M&A uncertainty now removed, enhanced strategic positioning, a fairly clear line of site on double-digit EPS accretion, optionality on further accretion via incremental cost and revenue synergies (the latter of which could begin to flow through via distribution upside by early CY2020E and upfront adv. upside by mid- CY2020E) and a historically low PF valuation of ~7x, we upgrade CBS shares from Neutral to Buy. "