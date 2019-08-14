British PM Johnson says opponents of Brexit are 'collaborating' with EU

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.Technologyread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...Politicsread more
A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.Trading Nationread more
Historical analysis shows that stocks typically have another 18 months to rally after an inversion before equity markets turn lower.Marketsread more
China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.China Politicsread more
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
Another sharp drop in mortgage rates sent even more homeowners to their lenders, hoping to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some British lawmakers who thought they could bloc Brexit were engaging in a "terrible" collaboration with the EU.
"There is a terrible kind of collaboration as it were going on between those who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends," Johnson said in a "People's PMQs" question-and-answer session on Facebook.
"Our European friends ... are not compromising at all," Johnson said. He added that the longer the impasse continued, the more likely a no-deal Brexit became.