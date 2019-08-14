China's Anbang is said to plan sale of entire $2.4 billion Japanese property portfolio

Skip Navigation
China accuses Pelosi and McConnell of inciting 'chaos' in Hong...

China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.

China Politicsread more

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

The Fedread more

China fixes its daily yuan midpoint at 7.0312 — stronger than...

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0312 per dollar on Wednesday — stronger than Tuesday's fixing, and stronger than what analysts had...

Asia FXread more

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

Analysts predict China's Tencent will climb back above $500...

After a rough 2018, Tencent has seen something of a revival this year as its gaming business gets back on track. Analysts are bullish about the company's other areas of growth...

Technologyread more

Shares of Cathay Pacific rebound, but the airline may still face...

Shares of Cathay Pacific rebounded in Wednesday morning trade, but "much uncertainty" remains ahead in the market, according to Luya You of Bocom International.

Airlinesread more

Amazon says its facial recognition can now identify fear

Amazon claimed this week its facial recognition software, Rekognition, can now detect a person's fear on top of accurately identifying other emotions.

Technologyread more

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com adds $5 billion in value as stock...

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com raised its full year net income guidance as it promises profitability after years of losses.

Technologyread more

CBS and Viacom have finally agreed to merge — here's what they...

CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...

Technologyread more

Chinese state media urge action, voice support for Hong Kong...

"Using the sword of the law to stop violence and restore order is overwhelmingly the most important and urgent task for Hong Kong!" a front-page commentary on the overseas...

China Politicsread more

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

Canadian pot company Tilray's stock slips following...

The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.

Health and Scienceread more
China Economy

China's Anbang is said to plan sale of entire $2.4 billion Japanese property portfolio

Key Points
  • Anbang is aiming to sell its entire Japanese residential portfolio it bought from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone, according to sources.
  • Anbang paid Blackstone around 260 billion yen ($2.4 billion) for the assets in 2017, in what was Japan's biggest property deal since the global financial crisis.
People entering the office of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, China, February 23, 2018.
Thomas Peter | Reuters

China's troubled Anbang Insurance Group has started a sale of its entire $2.4 billion Japanese property portfolio and previous owner Blackstone Group is bidding, two people said, after the insurer failed to sell some of the assets last year.

Beijing has been speeding up asset disposals at the government-controlled insurance group, previously one of the most aggressive Chinese buyers of foreign assets.

Anbang is aiming to sell the entire residential portfolio it bought from the U.S. private equity firm, said the people, declining to be identified because the deal is not public.

The price for the portfolio has not been set and the process is still at an early stage, they said.

Anbang paid Blackstone around 260 billion yen ($2.4 billion) for the assets in 2017, in what was Japan's biggest property deal since the global financial crisis.

Representatives for Anbang and Blackstone declined to comment.