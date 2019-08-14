Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Tariff delays were not a trade 'quid pro quo' with China

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Tilray,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Bondsread more

Dow set to fall 350 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

WeWork reveals massive losses in filing to go public

WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Technologyread more

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low, threatens to break...

The benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yield plunged to a new record low as a global hunt for safe assets threatened to send the rate below 2%.

Marketsread more

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Technologyread more

These Dow stocks worth second look as US-China trade tensions...

A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.

Trading Nationread more

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Tariff delays were not a trade...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on "Squawk Box."

Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Dow set to drop; bonds flash recession signal; Chinese economic data weakens; China blames the US for Hong Kong protests; mortgage refinances surge

Marketsread more

Trump will have a harder time turning things around as the trade...

No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...

Politicsread more

The inverted yield curve explained and what it means for your...

An inverted yield curve marks a point on a chart where short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bonds pay more than long-term ones.

Marketsread more
Politics

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Tariff delays were not a trade 'quid pro quo' with China

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross testifies during the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the census on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Wednesday that the Trump administration's decision to delay upcoming tariffs on certain items, including smartphones, was not a trade concession to China but to help American consumers.

U.S. trade officials announced Tuesday that certain items were being excluded from President Donald Trump's upcoming 10% tariffs on the $300 billion of Chinese imports not already taxed. Other items subject to additional tariffs are being delayed until mid-December, instead of the original Sept. 1 start date.

Chinese officials said on Tuesday they had a trade call with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. China also said it agreed to another call in two weeks ahead of talks next month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.